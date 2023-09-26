SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DocGo Inc. - DCGO

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



On July 30, 2023, the New York Times published an article reporting on a “rocky” start to DocGo’s migrant relocation efforts in New York City. The New York Times article reported that asylum-seekers have complained of threats and “broken promises” after New York City awarded DocGo a no-bid $432 million contract in May to move migrants outside the city. Specifically, the article stated that “[l]ocal authorities have expressed frustration at the lack of coordination between DocGo and agencies that could provide services to the migrants; local security guards hired by DocGo have repeatedly threatened the migrants; and finding steady work has been nearly impossible[.]” DocGo’s $432 million contract nearly matches the Company’s total 2022 revenue of roughly $441 million.

Following publication of the New York Times article, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 6.29%, to close at $7.89 per share on July 31, 2023.

Then, on September 14, 2023, the Albany Times Union published an article reporting that DocGo’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Anthony Capone had falsified portions of his professional biography regarding his educational history. On the following day, September 15, 2023, DocGo disclosed Capone’s resignation as CEO in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 11.76%, to close at $5.70 per share on September 15, 2023.

