Biotalys announces participation at upcoming scientific, industry and investor events

Ghent, BELGIUM , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release
Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces the participation of the company in a variety of upcoming events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with the scientific community, industry, and investors during these events to share the company’s ongoing development of its pipeline and technology platform.
World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
September 26-27, 2023
London, UK
Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, will participate in a panel discussion.
POLITICO The Future of Food and Agriculture Summit
September 28, 2023
Paris, France
Investor Access (event in French)
October 9-10, 2023
Paris, France
European Congress of Entomology
October 16-20, 2023
Heraklion, Greece
Conference on Recombinant Protein Production
October 17-19, 2023
Girona, Spain
ABIM Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting
October 23-25, 2023
Basel, Switzerland
Including the award ceremony for Innovative Biocontrol Product of the Year, for which Biotalys’ first biofungicide, Evoca™*, has been nominated
Roth MKM AgTech Answers Conference
November 14, 2023
New York, NY, USA
Kepler Cheuvreux Global Agriculture Forum
November 16, 2023
Virtual
VFB Biotech Event (event in Dutch)
November 16, 2023
Ghent, Belgium
PEGS Europe Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit
November 14-16, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
Cannacord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum
November 30, 2023
Virtual
Biotalys Shareholders Club (event in Dutch)
December 12, 2023
Ghent, Belgium
* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.
About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.
For further information, please contact
Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com