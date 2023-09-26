NBPE Interim Results and 31 August 2023 NAV Estimate





26 September 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 2023 Interim Report and 31 August 2023 Monthly Portfolio Update

Interim Results Highlights (30 June 2023)

NAV per share of $29.24 (£23.00)

4.8% NAV TR in the six months to 30 June 2023

Strong operating performance driving value and further supported by positive returns in the quoted portfolio

Valuations of private companies increased by 3.8% in constant currencies

Portfolio company weighted average LTM 30 June 2023 operating performance of 14.9% revenue and 15.4% EBITDA growth 1 , respectively, inclusive of M&A

, respectively, inclusive of M&A Private portfolio LTM/EBITDA valuation multiple of 15.4x at 30 June 2023, an increase from 15.2x at 31 December 2022; weighted average net debt of 5.4x, a decrease from 5.5x at 31 December 2022 2

$291 million of available liquidity at 30 June 2023





Peter Von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Investment Solutions & Strategy at Neuberger Berman commented:

“We believe the portfolio is well positioned to navigate the current macro-economic headwinds. The increase in value of our private companies was driven by strong operating performance, even in a challenging economic environment. Our first half performance was further supported by positive performance from our quoted holdings.”

Paul Daggett, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, continued:

“LTM 30 June 2023 operating performance was strong and with our overall valuation multiple largely in-line with 31 December 2022, valuation increases were mostly attributable to earnings growth, rather than multiple expansion. This was largely driven by strong organic growth at a number of companies as well as accretive M&A – with several companies completing meaningful M&A transactions in the portfolio to support further growth.”

The Company’s 2023 Interim Report is available to view at: https://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

As of 30 June 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.8%



5.4%

5.4% 75.5%

20.6% 89.3%

13.6% 238.0%

13.0% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 15.4%



19.1%

19.1% 43.2%

12.2% 58.3%

9.6% 161.5%

10.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (3.9%)



6.1%

6.1% 84.2%

22.6% 74.4%

11.8% 290.0%

14.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 5.3%



7.9%

7.9% 33.2%

10.0% 16.5%

3.1% 78.0%

5.9%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 August 2023

Following the 1H private portfolio valuation increases detailed above, movements in public holdings and negative FX movements in July and August resulted in a NAV TR increase of 1.8% during 2023 year to date

31 August 2023 NAV per share of $27.93 (£22.04), a decrease of 3.0% in the month

$36 million ($0.77 per share) and $7 million ($0.15 per share) attributable to declines in quoted share prices and negative foreign exchange valuation adjustments, respectively, during the month of August

$22 million ($0.47 per share) declared in July and paid in August 2023

As of 31 August 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.8%



4.3%

4.3% 66.6%

18.6% 83.9%

13.0% 221.0%

12.4% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 16.5%



16.2%

16.2% 29.2%

8.9% 53.0%

8.9% 156.0%

9.9% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 0.9%



0.5%

0.5% 92.4%

24.4% 67.5%

10.9% 311.4%

15.2% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 2.7%



5.2%

5.2% 34.9%

10.5% 18.4%

3.4% 70.6%

5.5%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2023

2023 year to date announced realisations of $127 milllion3

– Seven full or partial sales pending in 2023: the full sales of Accedian, FV Hospital, Boa Vista, Concord Bio and Petsmart, as well as further liquidity from the partial sales of public stock in Vertiv and Holley

$20m of investment year to date through 31 August 2023

Including $13m follow-ons investments in Solenis and Renaissance Learning to support transformative M&A

Dividend of $22 million paid in August

Taking total dividends for 2023 to $44m, or $0.94 per share, a 3.4% yield on NAV and 4.8% yield on the share price

Significant available liquidity at 31 August 2023

$210 million undrawn credit line and $67 million of cash / liquid investments

In addition, $67 million of distributions expected to be received over the coming months from announced realisations

Repayment of ZDPs at the maturity date in October 2024 and cash management

The Directors’ intend for NBPE to repay the final entitlement of £65 million ($83 million) of NBPE’s 2024 ZDPs when they mature in October 2024

To facilitate efficient cash management, NBPE drew down the minimum utilisation amount on its credit facility ($90 million) and invested a portion of this amount in US Treasury Bills, partially offsetting NBPE’s minimum utilisation fee

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 August 2023 was based on the following information:

14% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2023

11% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



86% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023

85% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



Capital Markets Day

NBPE will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day.

Date: Thursday 5 October 2023

Start: 14:00 BST

Finish: 16:00 BST

The Company’s Chairman and senior portfolio management team from NB Private Markets will provide a detailed analysis of the portfolio and share their latest views on the private equity market. Neuberger Berman’s ESG team will also provide an update on the portfolio. In addition, case studies of underlying portfolio companies will be presented by two of the lead private equity firms which NBPE has invested alongside. This will be followed by Q&A.

Participants may register for the event at the following event page link: Registration

Supplementary Information (as at 31 August 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 76.5 5.4% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.5 4.0% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 54.0 3.8% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 49.1 3.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 47.2 3.3% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 42.3 3.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 37.9 2.7% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 36.6 2.6% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 33.4 2.4% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 32.7 2.3% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 31.9 2.3% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 30.5 2.2% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 30.1 2.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 29.9 2.1% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 29.4 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 28.9 2.0% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 25.6 1.8% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.1 1.8% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 24.1 1.7% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 23.9 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.7% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.9 1.6% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.6% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 21.3 1.5% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 21.2 1.5% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 20.5 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 20.0 1.4% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.4% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 19.1 1.4% Total Top 30 Investments 943.6 66.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 74% Europe 22% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Business Services 12% Financial Services 14% Healthcare 9% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2015 & Earlier 6% 2016 7% 2017 25% 2018 19% 2019 15% 2020 12% 2021 12% 2022 3% 2023 1% Total Portfolio 100%





About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm’s diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $443 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 Revenue & EBITDA Growth: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fair value as of 30 June 2023 and the data is subject to the following adjustments: 1) Excludes public companies. 2) Analysis based on 65 private companies and excludes Marquee Brands and one PIK preferred investment. 3) The private companies included in the data represent approximately 81% of the total direct equity portfolio. 4) Five companies were excluded from the revenue and EBITDA growth metrics on the basis of the following: a) one company used an industry-specific metric as a measurement of cash flow b) one company (less than 1.5% of direct equity fair value) had anomalous percentage changes which the manager believed to be an outlier c) three investments held less than one year. One company was included in the 30 June 2023 growth metrics, but was excluded at 31 December 2022 due to an extraordinary growth rate. If this company was excluded at 30 June 2023 from the growth metrics, LTM Revenue and LTM EBITDA would have been 14.3% and 14.4%, respectively. Portfolio company operating metrics are based on the most recently available (unaudited) financial information for each company and based on as reported by the lead private equity sponsor to the Manager as of 21 September 2023. Where necessary, estimates were used, which include pro forma adjusted EBITDA and other EBITDA adjustments, pro forma revenue adjustments, run-rate adjustments for acquisitions, and annualised quarterly operating metrics. LTM periods as of 30 June 2023 and 31 March 2023 and 30 June 2022 and 31 March 2022. LTM revenue and LTM EBITDA growth rates are weighted by fair value.





2 Valuation & Leverage: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fair value as of 30 June 2023 and subject to the following adjustments. 1) Excludes public companies, one PIK preferred investment and Marquee Brands. 2) Based on 65 private companies which are valued based on EV/EBITDA metrics, but excludes two companies due to the following: a) one company used an industry-specific metric as a measurement of cash flow b) one company was valued based on a recent transaction pricing. 3) The private companies included in the data represents 71% of direct equity investment fair value. 4) Companies not valued on multiples of trailing EBITDA are excluded from valuation statistics. 5) Leverage statistics exclude companies with net cash position and leverage data represents 67% of direct equity investment fair value. Portfolio company operating metrics are based on the most recently available (unaudited) financial information for each company and are as reported by the lead private equity sponsor to the Manager as of 21 September 2023, based on reporting periods as of 30 June 2023 and 31 March 2023. EV and leverage data is weighted by fair value.

3 $60 million received during 2023, of which $11 million was attributable to an announced sale in 2022 but received in 2023. Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.



