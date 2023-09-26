KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Brussel, BELGIUM

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 18 September 2023 and 22 September 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
18-09-202390 000€ 5 330 484€ 59.23€ 58.70€ 60.02
19-09-202370 000€ 4 218 452€ 60.26€ 58.98€ 60.60
20-09-202363 000€ 3 851 984€ 61.14€ 60.86€ 61.66
21-09-202371 906 € 4 381 959€ 60.94€ 60.56€ 61.18
22-09-202390 094€ 5 455 525€ 60.55€ 60.30€ 61.36

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 494 765 on 22 September 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

