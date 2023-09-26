Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of Medicinos bankas, UAB and capital

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 29 March 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of Bank Shareholders, decision to increase Bank’s authorised capital was taken.

Information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000130510 Nominal, EUR 0,50 Total number of shares 70 935 740 Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 35 467 870 Total number of votes 70 935 740