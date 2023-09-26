Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 57
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 38 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		2,109,100 230,200,886
18 September 202311,000103.661,140,260
19 September 202311,000104.391,148,290
20 September 202310,000105.271,052,700
21 September 202310,000106.741,067,400
22 September 20237,000109.21764,470
Total week 38 49,000   5,173,120
Total accumulated 2,158,100   235,374,006

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,209,080 treasury shares, equal to 1.83 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt rglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

