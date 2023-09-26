Latest Market Update | Africa Gaming Market Booming in Size | Business Scope and New Challenges: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa Gaming Market was valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Africa has a young population and a growing middle class, making it an ideal gaming market. Demand for gaming products and services is being driven by an increasing number of young people with disposable means. The proliferation of smartphones and improved internet infrastructure have dramatically enhanced access to online and mobile gaming. Mobile gaming is expanding rapidly in Africa, as smartphones are becoming more affordable and accessible.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Africa gaming market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including game type, device type, end user, and geography/regions (including South Africa, Egypt, Sub-Saharan, Rest of Africa) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Africa gaming market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Africa gaming market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/africa-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Africa Gaming Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of game type, over the forecast period, the shooting game category is expected to capture a sizable gaming market share. This is because most shooter games have 3D realistic graphics and demanding tactical objectives.

On the basis of device type, mobile phones segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising smartphones ownership.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 12 billion Growth Rate 10% Key Market Drivers Increasing inclination of mobile users toward gaming

Inclination of youth towards gaming Companies Profiled Microsoft Corporation

Valve Corporation

Nintendo Co., Ltd

PlayJam Ltd

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Activision Blizzard Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

Nvidia Corporation

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/africa-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Gaming companies and brands adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the African gaming market include,

In July 2022, Sony Corporation, a Japanese electronics conglomerate, spent US$3.6 billion to acquire Bungie Inc., a video gaming firm, in order to compete with Microsoft Corporation in the US, UK, and South Korean markets.

In January 2022, Microsoft Corporation spend US$68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc, an American video game firm, in order to extend its global cloud gaming sector presence.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Africa gaming market growth include Microsoft Corporation, Valve Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd, PlayJam Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, and Nvidia Corporation, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/africa-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Africa gaming market based on game type, device type, end user and region

Africa Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Game Type Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others

Africa Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console

Africa Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Male Female

Africa Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by RegionAfrica Gaming Market South Africa Egypt Sub-Saharan Rest of Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/africa-gaming-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Gaming Report:

What will be the market value of the Africa gaming market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Africa gaming market?

What are the market drivers of the Africa gaming market?

What are the key trends in the Africa gaming market?

Which is the leading region in the Africa gaming market?

What are the major companies operating in the Africa gaming market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Africa gaming market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/africa-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245