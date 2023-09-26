Global InterConnection Group Investor Presentation

| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited

Peter Port, GUERNSEY

Global InterConnection Group ("the Company") releases its Investor Presentation.

A copy of the investor presentation is available as an attachment to this release and also on the Company's website: 

www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com


 PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION

 

 For more information, please contact:

 Company enquiries to:
  
 chrissie.boyle@globalinterconnectiongroup.com

 or

 GIG@admina.gg

 First Floor, 10 Lefebvre Street St Peter Port
 Guernsey GY1 2PE

 Media inquiries to:

 James Culverhouse EQ
 James.culverhouse@eqcorp.co
 +44 20 7223 1100 / +44 7912 508 322

Attachment


Attachments

20230926 Investor presentation Global SuperReturn