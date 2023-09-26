White Cement Market to Cross US$ 13 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As revealed by a new study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global White Cement Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next ten years (2023 to 2033).

Portland cement comes in both gray and white varieties. However, white cement differs from gray cement in terms of color, fineness, strength, and usability. The same procedure is used to make white and gray cement, although the basic components are different. Because every 0.1% increase in iron oxide reduces cement reflectivity by 2.5%, resulting in darker cement, the iron oxide and iron sulfate content in limestone is kept as low as feasible.

To streamline the process and produce high-quality white cement for consumers, all steps in the manufacturing of white cement require the use of industrial equipment. White cement is favored over gray cement due to its aesthetic appeal and its ability to reflect heat. White cement is similar to regular Portland gray cement, but with a different manufacturing process that gives the former type its white color.

The market for white cement is expanding due to a high demand for aesthetics in the construction sector. Rapid expansion in the building industry in the countries of Asia Pacific is pushing demand for supplies such as white cement boards, panels, and cladding materials. Increased demand for aesthetic applications prompts the expansion of the worldwide white cement market, demonstrating how it is a vital component of modern construction. White cement is used extensively in the finishing of interior and exterior walls.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global white cement market is valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for white cement is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 13 billion by the end of 2033.

Type III cement is set to account for a market share of 25% in 2023.

The commercial segment is projected to advance at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to occupy a market share of 40% in 2023.

The flooring application segment is projected to account for a market share of 15% in 2023.

India's white cement market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.

“Global demand for white cement is rising as a result of expanding infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads, flyovers, railroad stations, and monuments. Additionally, an increasing population, higher standards of living, and rising urbanization have raised the need for home development, which has fueled the expansion of the construction industry. This has led to an increase in the demand for construction materials such as cladding and white cement panels,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of White Cement Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Product By End User Type I Cement

Type III Cement Architectural

Flooring

Tile Grouting White Portland Cement

White Masonry Cement

Others Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial & Institutional



Market Competition

Several major competitors are contending for dominance in the white cement market, which is characterized by intense competition. These businesses compete on the basis of elements including product quality, innovation, global reach, and distribution networks.

In April 2022, UltraTech Cement Limited, a company specializing in the production of cement and concrete products, completed the acquisition of Ras Al Khaimah Cement for a total sum of US$ 101.1 million. This strategic move enables UltraTech to enhance its cement manufacturing capacity, broaden its product range, and expand its market presence in the Middle East.

Key Companies Profiled

Saudi White Cement Company

HOLCIM

J.K. Cement Ltd.

Cementir Holding N.V.

Royal White Cement

Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries Limited)

CIMSA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global white cement market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (type I cement, type III cement), product (white Portland cement, white masonry cement, others), application (architectural, flooring, tile grouting), and end user (residential, commercial, infrastructure, industrial & institutional), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

