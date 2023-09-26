Market Study on Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market | Market Size, Share, Offerings, Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market was valued at US$ 22.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 20.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rapid rise of e-commerce in Belgium and around the world has resulted in an increase in the number of shipments delivered to consumers' homes. Smart parcel lockers offer a safe and simple way to receive these packages, lowering the danger of theft or missing delivery.

Smart parcel lockers allow customers to pick up their shipments at any time of day or night. This convenience is especially tempting to those who are unable to receive deliveries during normal business hours. It also avoids the need for additional delivery efforts.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Belgium smart parcel locker market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, component, technology type, application, and deployment and geography/regions (including West Belgium, Midwest Belgium, Northeast Belgium, South Belgium) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Belgium smart parcel locker market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Belgium smart parcel locker market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, the hardware segment held the greatest share of the market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, indoor deployment dominates the market since it is three times more expensive than outside deployment.

On the basis of type, the modular parcel locker segment dominates the market, while cooling lockers for the fresh food segment are predicted to be the fastest expanding locker type.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 22.7 million Market Size Forecast US$ 83.5 million Growth Rate 20.5% Key Market Drivers Rapid growth of E-commerce

Convenience and 24/7 Access

Increasing urbanization trends Companies Profiled Cubee

Lowe & Fletcher, Inc.

Decatel

Quadient SA

GANTNER

Bpost

Kern Limited

SwipBox

Metra

Vendii Lockers

Dongcheng Electronic

Cainiao

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading companies and smart parcel locker brands adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Belgium smart parcel locker market include,

In April 2023, InPost launched its new smart parcel locker system, the InPost CityBox. The InPost CityBox is a freestanding locker system that can be placed in a variety of locations, including public spaces, businesses, and residential buildings.

In March 2023, Cleverbox launched its new smart parcel locker system, the Cleverbox Hub. The Cleverbox Hub is a modular system that can be customized to meet the needs of businesses and consumers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Belgium smart parcel locker market growth include Cubee, Lowe & Fletcher, Inc., Decatel, Quadient SA, GANTNER, Bpost, Kern Limited, SwipBox, Metra, Vendii Lockers, Dongcheng Electronic, and Cainiao, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Belgium Smart Parcel Locker market based on type, component, technology type, application, and deployment and region

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software Services

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Type RFID Mobile Electronic Mechanical Touchpad Others

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Retail Government Agencies (Post Offices, etc.) Colleges and Universities Offices & Workspaces Personal Storage Device Management Parcel & Document Delivery Corporate Mailroom Logistics & Warehousing Device management Personal storage Parcel & document delivery Public Enterprises and Commercial Buildings Others (Residential, etc.)

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Modular Parcel Lockers Cooling Lockers Postal Lockers Asset Lockers Retail Lockers Community Lockers Distribution Lockers Laundry Lockers Others (Self-Service Parcel Locker)

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Indoor Outdoor

Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market West Belgium Midwest Belgium Northeast Belgium South Belgium



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Parcel Locker Report:

What will be the market value of the Belgium smart parcel locker market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

What are the market drivers of the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

What are the key trends in the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

Which is the leading region in the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

What are the major companies operating in the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Belgium smart parcel locker market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

