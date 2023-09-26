ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 11.00 A.M. EEST



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ville Peltonen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 39088/12/4

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1307 Unit price: 1.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 313 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 897 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2527 Volume weighted average price: 1.46564 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 536 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 536 Volume weighted average price: 1.45 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 312 Unit price: 1.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 1.44 EUR





