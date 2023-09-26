Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Aerobic Segment to Account for $9 Billion of the Total $15.2 Billion Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Wastewater Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biological Wastewater Treatment estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global biological wastewater treatment market across diverse geographical regions. It presents essential information concerning annual sales figures in US$ million for the years spanning from 2022 to 2030, along with the corresponding percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR) pertaining to various regions and treatment types.

Aerobic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anaerobic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Biological Wastewater Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

While the tables provide detailed insights into historical and projected market performance, the primary focus is on assessing sales data, growth trends, and market dynamics associated with aerobic and anaerobic treatment in industrial and municipal sectors. This data serves as a valuable resource for understanding evolving market trends and potential opportunities within the biological wastewater treatment industry.

Besides, the report provides an in-depth analysis of prominent competitors, shedding light on their market share, geographical presence, and collaborations. This report will significantly enhance your market understanding, providing a competitive edge in formulating robust growth strategies. Leverage this report to stay ahead in the dynamic Biological Wastewater Treatment market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biological Wastewater Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Aquatech International

Aqwise

Biogill

Biokube

Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc.

Bishop Water Technologies Inc.

Bluetector AG

Bluewater Bio Limited

Condorchem Envitech, S.L.

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1mvpc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment