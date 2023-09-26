Pathfinder Kiosks with Geofencing: Navigating a New Era of Convenience and Information Access

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kiosks Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product Type, By Components, By Industry - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kiosks market, valued at USD 22.69 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 72.38 billion by 2030. This impressive expansion is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Revolutionizing Self-Service and Information Access

Kiosks, typically interactive digital displays, have become integral to modern business operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. These self-service devices find placement in high-traffic locations, offering information, services, and convenience.

Kiosks come in both unmanned and manned variations. Non-digital unmanned kiosks, for instance, provide information or advertising in high-traffic areas like malls. Digital kiosks situated near cinemas can facilitate online banking or ticket sales, while manned kiosks in temporary placements offer cost-effective seasonal product displays.

Driving Factors

The increasing adoption of cloud computing in Near Field Communication (NFC) devices and cashless payment systems is expected to boost the kiosk market. These devices, encompassing robotic analytics capabilities, rely on robust data storage solutions, which are efficiently met by cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Leading players emphasize integrating cloud computing and equipment to offer Analytics as a Service (AaaS), enabling users to program these systems without external storage devices. This technology diversity is set to drive market growth significantly.

Market Segmentation

The global kiosks market is segmented based on product type, component, industry, and region:

Product Type : Automated Teller Machine, Retail Self-checkout, Self-service and Vending, Others.

: Automated Teller Machine, Retail Self-checkout, Self-service and Vending, Others. Component : Hardware, Software, Services.

: Hardware, Software, Services. Industry : Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/Telecommunication, Others.

: Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/Telecommunication, Others. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA.

Challenges

The security of interactive kiosks is a critical concern, especially when used for financial transactions. Unauthorized access to payment kiosks can lead to data breaches and financial losses. Additionally, the high installation costs, ongoing maintenance, and potential hardware issues pose challenges to market growth.

Trends

A notable trend is the adoption of Pathfinder or navigation kiosks with geofencing capabilities. These kiosks not only provide location information but also offer directions to nearby attractions. They are particularly useful in healthcare settings, alleviating the stress of navigating complex hospital environments.

Key Players

Major players in the global kiosks market include Meridian Kiosks, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., REDYREF, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Glory Ltd., GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., KIOSK Information Systems, Advantech Co. Ltd., SlabbKiosks, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evoke Creative Ltd., Olea Kiosks, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk, Inc., Peerless-AV, SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals, Source Technologies, Verifone, Inc., and Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $72.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayfzq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment