Global Hydrogen Generators Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen Generators Market

Global Hydrogen Generators Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
The global Hydrogen Generators market, valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2022, is projected to expand to around US$1.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by factors such as heightened awareness of climate change issues and ongoing urbanization trends.
The market has already demonstrated steady growth from 2017 to 2022 and is expected to continue this trend from 2023 to 2030. During the 2017-2021 period, the market expanded significantly due to rising urbanization and the introduction of enhanced service offerings. The urbanization process has increased the demand for effective wastewater treatment solutions, thereby creating lucrative opportunities in the market.
Furthermore, the growing concerns about pollution and a greater emphasis on environmental conservation have contributed to market growth. The market landscape is characterized by fragmentation, with players competing based on product quality, promotional strategies, and strategic maneuvers.
In the report, the On-Site segment is expected to achieve a 3.4% CAGR and reach a market size of US$1 billion by the end of the forecast period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Portable segment's growth outlook has been adjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR over the next eight years.
The U.S. Hydrogen Generators market was estimated at US$336.6 million in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to reach a market size of US$82.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.
Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, expected to grow at rates of 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve an approximate 3.1% CAGR.
Major companies dominating the market offer a diverse range of products and services to cater to various consumer needs. Different market segments, including On-Site, Portable, Steam Reformer, Electrolysis, Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum, and Other Applications, contribute to the overall growth prospects of the market.
Furthermore, the report provides valuable insights into key market players, including Air Liquide S.A. and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., enabling businesses to leverage competitive advantages and make informed decisions in this dynamic market landscape.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|471
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential
- Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques for Hydrogen Production
- Hydrogen's Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen Generators Market
- Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets
- Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production
- Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and Captive Segments
- Hydrogen Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2018
- Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities
- A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations
- Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
- Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019
- Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018
- Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions
- FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050
- Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for 2019
- Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs
- Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by Region (As of 2019)
- Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)
- Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs
- High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
- Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells
- Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs
- Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen Generators Market
- Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Region: 2019
- Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen Generators
- International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology Development for H2 Supply
- Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage
- Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production
- Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as Catalyst
- Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution
- Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power
- Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation
- Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass
- Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen
- Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution
- Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method
- Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life
- Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars
- Product Overview
- Introduction to Hydrogen
- Energy Density of Various Fuel Types
- Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature Properties of Various Fuel Types
- Hydrogen Generators: A Definition
- Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective
- Thermochemical Production Technologies
- Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
- Partial Oxidation
- Autothermal Reforming
- Methanol Reformation
- Ammonia Cracking
- Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System
- Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology
- Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process
- Natural Gas-Reforming
- Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons
- Coal Gasification
- Biomass Gasification
- Bio Hydrogen Process
- Electrolytic Production Technologies
- Water Electrolysis
- Alkaline Electrolysis
- Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
- High-Temperature Electrolysis
- Photolytic Production Technologies
- Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production
- Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis
- Other Hydrogen Production Technologies
- Dark Fermentation
- Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains
- Chemical Processing
- Petrochemical Industry
- Industrial Applications
- Fuel Cells
- Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles
- Other Industries
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Deokyang Co., Ltd.
- EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation
- Hydrogenics Corporation
- Idroenergy
- ITM Power Plc
- Linde plc
- McPhy Energy S.A.
- Messer Group
- Nel ASA
- Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC
- Proton OnSite
