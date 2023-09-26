Global Organic Foods and Beverages Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030: Online and Offline Sales Channels Transform the Market, Sustainability and Health Drives Demand

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach $754.2 Billion by 2030
The global Organic Foods & Beverages market is thriving, with an estimated worth of US$261.8 Billion in 2022, and it's projected to expand significantly to US$754.2 Billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 14.1% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.
This comprehensive analysis covers various product segments, including fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, dairy products, frozen & processed foods, beverages, and others, revealing a consistent growth trend from 2014 to 2030, with annual sales reaching millions of US dollars.
Fruits & Vegetables, a key segment in the report, is anticipated to achieve remarkable growth with a 14.8% CAGR, reaching US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is also expected to flourish with a 15.4% CAGR over the next eight years.
The report delves into sales channels, encompassing both offline and online channels, offering valuable insights for businesses and investors operating in this thriving industry. It focuses on key global regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing independent assessments of annual sales figures, CAGR percentages, and a 16-year perspective spanning from 2014 to 2030.
In the U.S., the Organic Foods & Beverages market is estimated at a substantial US$79.1 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to achieve a projected market size of US$129.3 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a strong CAGR of 13.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, forecasted to grow at 12.5% and 12% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience approximately 10.2% CAGR, underscoring the vibrant growth prospects of the Organic Foods & Beverages market.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
- What is Organic?
- An Introduction to Organic Foods and Beverages
- Types of Organic Foods & Beverages
- Organic Foods & Beverages: Overview of Supply Chain
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions Lead Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Health Concerns and Shift Towards Natural Products Spur Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages
- Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
- Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
- Emphasis on Sustainability & Transparency: Opportunity for Organics
- Convenience: A Crucible of Success
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Compels Consumers to Change Dietary Habits, Fueling Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Consistent Rise in Organic Farmland Area to Boost Organics Market Growth
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018
- Global Organic Agricultural Land by Region (in %) for 2018
- Top Countries in Global Organic Agricultural Market Ranked by Area Under Organic Agriculture (in Million Hectares): 2018
- Top Countries in Organic Farmland Market: Ranked by % of Total Agricultural Land for 2018
- Advantages of Organic Farming
- Organic Beverages Market Poised for High Growth
- Global Organic Dairy Market by Product Type (in %) for 2020E
- Healthy Snacking Trend Boosts Demand for Organic Snack Foods
- Organic Juices Find Favor Among Consumers
- Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Organic Ingredients Promise Growth
- More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
- Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods Grow in Popularity
- Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
- Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market
- Millennials Inclination towards Health & Wellness Drives Growth of Organic Foods and Drinks Market
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Organic Foods & Beverages Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Challenges in Maintaining Organic Food Supply Chains
- Fake and Non-Organic Products with Organic Claims Present Challenges
- Distribution Channels for Organic Foods & Beverages: A Review
