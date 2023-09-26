Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Inevitable Shift Towards EVs Enhances Importance of EMS Companies

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMS and ODM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030



The global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$672.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The EMS and ODM industry is abruptly reshaping the current business landscape, projected to grow into a US$1.4 Trillion market by 2030. Grasp the opportunity to stay ahead of industry trends, analyze competitive strategy, and anticipate growth opportunities with this thorough market research report.

The global market for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) is poised for significant growth, with revenues expected to increase steadily over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This positive trend follows a period of steady expansion from 2017 to 2022, and the market is set to continue its growth trajectory from 2023 to 2030. Factors contributing to this growth include geographical trends in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Consumer devices, computers, and various other applications play crucial roles in driving the market's revenues. The EMS and ODM market exhibit promising prospects, with players competing in terms of annual revenues.These trends indicate a positive outlook for the EMS and ODM market, highlighting its growth potential in the coming years.

EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ODM segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Chart your company's progress and anticipate potential challenges with the rich, comparative data sourced from relevant industry leaders such as Flex Ltd., Jabil Inc., and Pegatron Corporation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $672.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

EMS and ODM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

An Introduction to EMS and ODM Services

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

Major End-Use Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS): 2020

Leading Players in Global Smartphone EMS Market (in %) for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for the Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth

Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (2020)

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance

Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies

Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for 2015-2020

Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities for EMS Market

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in Operations of EMS Companies

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS and ODM Market

Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry

Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market

AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain

Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market

Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market

Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering Services Space

Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Overview

Global Telecom EMS Market by Service (in %) for 2020

Key Challenges Facing EMS and ODM Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 242 Featured)

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)

Inventec Corporation

Jabil Inc.

New Kinpo Group

Pegatron Corporation

Quanta Computer, Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.

Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Venture Corporation Limited

Wistron Corporation

Zollner Elektronik AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh1cnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.