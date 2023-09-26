Digital Buzz and Health Benefits Propel Cactus Water as the Next Big Beverage Trend

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cactus Water Market- Global Industry Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beverage industry is witnessing a paradigm shift. With increasing consumer emphasis on health and wellness, the cactus water market is experiencing a surge in demand. This plant-based beverage, made from the prickly pear cactus fruit, is being hailed as the super-hydrating solution with myriad health benefits. A rich source of magnesium, potassium, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, cactus water is on its way to becoming the drink of the decade.

Key factors driving this growth include:

Increasing Plant-Based Product Consumption: With a rise in plant-based diets, consumers are seeking healthier alternatives. Cactus water, laden with flavonoids and nutrients, not only offers substantial health advantages but also caters to vegans.

With a rise in plant-based diets, consumers are seeking healthier alternatives. Cactus water, laden with flavonoids and nutrients, not only offers substantial health advantages but also caters to vegans. Health Benefits: Regular consumption can aid fluid balance, enhance muscle control, and reduce inflammation, among others. Its potential in reducing cardiovascular diseases and assisting in post-alcohol recovery due to its liver-protecting properties further adds to its appeal.

Regular consumption can aid fluid balance, enhance muscle control, and reduce inflammation, among others. Its potential in reducing cardiovascular diseases and assisting in post-alcohol recovery due to its liver-protecting properties further adds to its appeal. Calorie and Sugar Conscious Trends: As consumers lean towards low calorie and low sugar products, cactus water stands out, especially amongst fitness enthusiasts. It has also shown promising results in athletic performance and muscle fatigue reduction.

As consumers lean towards low calorie and low sugar products, cactus water stands out, especially amongst fitness enthusiasts. It has also shown promising results in athletic performance and muscle fatigue reduction. Social Media Influence: The growing buzz around cactus water on digital platforms contributes significantly to its market visibility and adoption.

The growing buzz around cactus water on digital platforms contributes significantly to its market visibility and adoption. Skincare Benefits: Not just limited to consumption, cactus water is making its mark in the cosmetic industry. Known to impart a natural glow and reduce eye puffiness, it's becoming a skincare staple.

The recent trend towards detox diets and cleanses also fuels the market's growth. As consumers look to eliminate toxins from their body, cactus water, known for its rich antioxidant content, is becoming a preferred choice.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The report delves deep into market segmentation, considering product type, nature, packaging, distribution channel, and regional spread. The product type is bifurcated into plain and flavored, with nature being categorized into organic and conventional. Packaging takes into account cans, bottles, and other formats. Distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and others. Regionally, the market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Leading Market Players:

Some noteworthy players in the cactus water market include

Pricklee LLC

True Nopal Ventures LLC

The Cactus Water Co. LLC

CALIWATER, LLC

The Lauro Company LLC

Healthy Beverage, LLC.

EVISSI USA LLC

Aqua Amore Limited

Good Idea Inc

Keurig Dr. Pepper

