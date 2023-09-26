Global Portable X-ray Devices Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Home Healthcare Services Gain Momentum with Canon Medical Systems, FUJIFILM Holdings, Hitachi & Koninklijke Philips Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Technology (Analog X-ray, Digital X-ray), Modality (Handheld X-ray Devices, Mobile X-ray Devices), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable X-ray Devices Market on a global scale is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR forecasted for the upcoming period. Regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic and significant infrastructure development. The analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has enabled market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities. Furthermore, the accompanying qualitative and quantitative parameters in the report, including detailed analysis, have highlighted the market's driving and restraining factors.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Analog X-ray and Digital X-ray. The Digital X-ray is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Modality, the market is studied across Handheld X-ray Devices and Mobile X-ray Devices. Mobile X-ray Devices is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Abdomen X-ray, Chest X-ray, Dental X-ray, and Mammography. The Chest X-ray is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High risk of accidents and orthopedic disorders

Increase in mobile healthcare programs

Rising focus on convenience in use

Restraints

High cost and dearth of skilled technicians

Opportunities

Technological advancements in portable X-ray devices

Popularity of home healthcare services

Challenges

Design and production complexity of portable X-ray systems

