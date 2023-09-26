Global PVC Stabilizers Industry Report 2023: Calcium-based, Lead-based, Tin-based, & Barium-based Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2017-2028

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Stabilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PVC stabilizers market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2028.

PVC stabilizers play a vital role in preserving the integrity of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials by preventing their degradation and enhancing their resistance, especially in outdoor settings. These stabilizers are essential for bolstering PVC's ability to withstand the challenges posed by daylight exposure, weathering, and heat aging.

They find extensive application in various industries, including wires, cables, windows, and technical profiles, where they contribute to improving heat sensitivity, lubrication, flexibility, durability, and strength. Additionally, PVC stabilizers are crucial in the production of different types of pipes, such as soil and sewer, foam core, pressure, corrugated, land drainage, and cable ducting, where they enhance resistance against chemical attacks. The market offers a range of PVC stabilizer types, including lead, tin, organic, and mixed metal variants.

The utilization of stabilizers in plastic manufacturing firms for processes like extrusion and injection molding of both rigid and plasticized PVC has enabled manufacturers to achieve higher output rates and increased operational efficiency without compromising product quality.

Furthermore, the growing demand for PVC materials in consumer applications, driven by their cost-effectiveness and water-resistant properties, is a significant factor fueling market growth. Tin stabilizers, in particular, have witnessed increased adoption in food contact and potable water applications, further contributing to the market's expansion.

Some tin stabilizers are also employed in injection and rigid medical applications, including blow molding, extrusion, and calendaring. Notably, leading market players are driving innovation in the sector, with the development of bio-based and organic stabilizers for PVC pipe production gradually replacing conventional options like lead stabilizers and calcium zinc stabilizers.

Moreover, manufacturers' increasing investments in research and development (R&D) endeavors aimed at introducing advanced product variants are poised to propel the market's growth trajectory.

