Global Glucose Biosensors Market 2023-2030: Challenges in Commercialization and Reluctance Impact the Glucose Biosensors Market - What Lies Ahead?

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glucose Biosensors Market by Type (Electrochemical Biosensor, Optical Biosensor), End Use (Diagnostic Centres, Homecare, Hospitals) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glucose Biosensors Market size was estimated at USD 14.79 billion in 2022, USD 16.87 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.55% to reach USD 43.86 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Glucose Biosensors Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Electrochemical Biosensor and Optical Biosensor. The Electrochemical Biosensor is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End Use, the market is studied across Diagnostic Centres, Homecare, and Hospitals. The Hospital is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Glucose Biosensors Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Glucose Biosensors Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Glucose Biosensors Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Glucose Biosensors Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Glucose Biosensors Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Glucose Biosensors Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Glucose Biosensors Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising risk of diabetes worldwide

Growing awareness toward glucose disorders coupled with rising early detection of disorders

Overgrowing adoption of self glucose monitoring devices worldwide

Restraints

Concerns regarding accurate and reliable results of glucose biosensor devices

Opportunities

Favorable governmental initiatives and investments for the prevention and treatment of glucose disorders

Expanding consumer expenditures for diabetes treatment

Challenges

Reluctance to use novel treatment devices coupled with a slow rate of commercializing glucose monitoring devices

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Portfolio

Abbott Laboratories

Aryballe Technologies SA

Bayer AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Molecular Devices, LLC

Pinnacle Technology, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5j1ja

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment