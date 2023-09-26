Leading Companies like Roche and Novartis at the Helm of the Global Rapidly Expanding IPF Treatment Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0%. By 2030, the market is set to reach $6.17 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2023, according to a comprehensive report on the market.
Holistic Understanding of the IPF Treatment Market
This comprehensive report offers a holistic understanding of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear overview of the market, segmented by drug class, end-user, and region.
Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making
The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.
Companies Mentioned
- AdAlta Pty Ltd.
- Angion Biomedica Corp.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cipla Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Fibrogen Inc.
- Galapagos NV
- Liminal BioSciences Inc.
- Medicinova Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Vectura Group Plc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Fibrotic Diseases: The growing prevalence of fibrotic diseases is a key driver of market growth.
- Rising Geriatric Population: The aging population contributes to the increasing incidence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness: Limited awareness about IPF may hinder market growth.
- Availability of Proper Treatment: The availability of effective treatments remains a challenge.
Historical and Forecast Periods
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
Drug Class
- MAPK Inhibitors
- Tyrosine Inhibitors
- Autotaxin Inhibitors
End User
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Others
Regional Insights
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the increasing prevalence of fibrotic diseases and the rise in the geriatric population. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imk5ua
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment