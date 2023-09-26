United States Recreational Boat Market Insights Report 2023: A $28.5+ Billion Market by 2028 - Inboard/Sterndrive Boats Dominates the Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Recreational Boat Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US recreational boat market will be valued at $28.54 billion by 2028 from $17.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

This report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of recreational boats in the US. In terms of revenue, inboard/sterndrive boats dominate the recreational boat market.

Further, the choice of boats varies depending on the type and purpose of consumers. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US recreational boat market to gain access to commercially launched products.



The established markets of the US are expected to witness high demand for recreational boats during the forecast period since the commercial adoption of boats has increased in these regions. This offers vendors many opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, the demand for marine infrastructure arises due to the changing market dynamics, such as a higher number of recreational boat users.

Vendors can fight stiff market competition based on the pricing and quality of their products. A vendor surge due to low entry barriers has provided customers with a wide range of providers, intensifying competition. Hence, players have to focus on acquiring customers and retaining them.

Recreational boat players are also consistently facing the impact of various macroeconomic developments across regions. Regulations and policies are also key aspects of the sale of recreational boats. In addition, vendors are striving to produce cost-efficient recreational boats at affordable prices to meet the intensely competitive environment.

Furthermore, the recreational boat market in the US has shown considerable growth with robust local manufacturing and strong export and import infrastructure. IT is seen as a fast-growing market with a major focus on boats up to 40 feet long.

The overall analysis of the US market suggests that the high utility of recreational boats mostly drives the market for a variety of activities. Close to 141 million people in the US are involved in boating events. Further, the US accounts for the largest share of 42% in revenue of the global recreational boat market. Meanwhile, regarding the entry of new vendors, the US market offers tough competition.

