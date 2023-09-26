Kenya Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Africa Data Centres, IXAfrica, & iColo (Digital Realty)

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kenya data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% from 2022 to 2028

This report delves into the Kenya data center market, offering insights into its share and growth potential. It provides comprehensive analysis of existing and upcoming facilities, along with investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report covers market sizing and investment estimations across various segments.

The Kenya data center market exhibits promise driven by its strategic location, improving ICT infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The ongoing digital transformation in diverse sectors continues to fuel the demand for data center services.

Notably, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Kenya are poised to attract investments in the data center sector, bolstered by the government's active promotion of SEZs to foster economic growth and create favorable business conditions, including for data center operators.

The Kenya data center market is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to enhanced internet connectivity, increased smartphone adoption, and the anticipated surge in internet users and devices throughout the continent. The Data Protection Act of 2019 (DPA) reinforces citizens' privacy and safeguards sensitive information in the country.

Furthermore, the government's pro-business initiatives, such as the removal of price, interest rate, and exchange controls, as well as the elimination of certain import licenses, are driving significant economic changes aimed at encouraging trade and investment.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Kenya data center market are Africa Data Centres io (Digital Realty), IXAfrica, and others.

Telecom operators such as Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, Telkom Kenya, and others played an important role in connectivity across the country. The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth in the Kenya data center market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Kenya colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Kenya by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Kenya data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kenya: Facilities Covered (Existing): 10 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03 Coverage: 2+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Kenya: Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Kenya data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Egypro

Future-tech

Gruppo ICM

HubTech

Kinetic Controls

Norkun Intakes

Remax Consult

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend

Westwood Management

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

iColo (Digital Realty)

New Entrants

Cloudoon

IXAfrica

EXISTING vs. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Nairobi Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Ups Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Tower, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Nairobi

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctd1jz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.