Global Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market to Reach $801.13 Million by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Clean Air Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is set for steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1%. It is expected to reach $801.13 million by 2030, up from $645.02 million in [current year], according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Understanding of the Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market

This exhaustive report provides a holistic understanding of the global vehicle exhaust hose market, offering insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear overview of the market, segmented by type, application, and region.

Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the vehicle exhaust hose market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc.
  • BISCO Enterprise, Inc.
  • Dayco Products, LLC
  • Eurovac
  • Flexaust Inc.
  • KEMPER GmbH
  • Masterflex Group.
  • Nederman Holding AB
  • Novaflex Group
  • Precision Hose & Expansion Joints

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Adequate Fume Extraction Systems: Growing demand for effective fume extraction systems is driving the market.
  • Rising Air Pollution Levels: The rise in air pollution levels is necessitating better exhaust hose solutions.
  • Increasing Consumer Awareness: Increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of clean air is fueling market growth.

Challenges

  • Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The rapid adoption of electric vehicles poses a challenge to traditional vehicle exhaust systems.
  • Sustained Economic Slowdown in the Automotive Industries: Prolonged economic slowdown in the automotive sector may impact market growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Type

  • Single Layer
  • Double Layer
  • Three Layer

Application

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Regional Insights

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is on the rise, driven by the need for effective fume extraction systems, rising air pollution levels, and increased consumer awareness. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages132
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$645.02 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$801.13 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

