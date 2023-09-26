Global Infusion Pump Software Market Report 2023-2030: Dose Error Reduction Software (DERS) Market Witnesses Surge in Adoption as Patient Safety Takes Center Stage

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pump Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a significant development within the healthcare technology sector, the Infusion Pump Software market is positioned to offer compelling investment opportunities. The latest research indicates that this market is set to expand from a substantial figure of US$1.1 Billion in 2022 to a remarkable US$1.6 Billion by the end of the decade. This promising growth is highlighted in the comprehensive Global Infusion Pump Software Market report.

The report dives deep into essential segments, with particular focus on the fast-growing Dose Error Reduction Software (DERS) sector, which is expected to witness an imminent surge with a 6.8% CAGR, reaching US$779.3 Million. This market analysis presents valuable insights into the dynamics and trends shaping the future of Infusion Pump Software.

Global Market Growth: The global Infusion Pump Software market, estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach a substantial size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, experiencing a steady CAGR of 5.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Dose Error Reduction Software (DERS): This segment is expected to witness robust growth, with a projected 6.8% CAGR, culminating in a market size of US$779.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Nation-Wise Opportunities: The U.S. Infusion Pump Software market is estimated at US$296.1 Million in 2022, offering significant investment potential. China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised for impressive growth with a predicted CAGR of 9.7%, reaching US$382.5 Million by 2030. Global Competitiveness Analysis: Stay ahead of the competition with an in-depth analysis of 33 selected competitors, their market shares, and global competitiveness. This report provides critical insights for informed decision-making. Complimentary Updates: Subscribers gain access to online interactive updates, digital archives, and research platform, along with complimentary updates for the first year.

This dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the Infusion Pump Software market, covering critical aspects such as market trends, historical performance, and future projections. It encompasses key geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, providing valuable insights into regional variations and market dynamics.

The report includes historical sales data for Infusion Pump Software from 2014 to 2021, enabling a thorough examination of past market trends and performance. Looking ahead, forecasts for the years 2022 through 2030 offer insights into future growth prospects and market direction.

Furthermore, the dataset provides segmentation into various categories, including Dose Error Reduction Software (DERS), Interoperability Software, Clinical Workflow Software, General Infusion, Pain & Anesthesia Management, Insulin Infusion, Chemotherapy, and Enteral Infusion, offering a comprehensive understanding of diverse applications and functionalities of infusion pump software.

A 16-year perspective is presented for Infusion Pump Software, illustrating a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This extended view offers a comprehensive understanding of market evolution over a significant period.

In conclusion, this report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, researchers, and stakeholders interested in the Infusion Pump Software market. It provides historical context, future projections, and insights into market trends across different regions and application areas, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning.

