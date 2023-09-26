Global Beauty Devices Market 2023-2030: Key Players Like L'Oreal, Panasonic Corporation and Philips Lead the Way in the Booming Beauty Device Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Devices Market, By Device Type, By Application, By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global beauty device market is substantial, with a value of approximately US$ 125.7 billion by the end of 2022. Beauty devices encompass a range of instruments used to address various skin conditions, including acne, pigmentation issues, and hair removal.

These devices offer several advantages, including the ability to treat, enhance, and improve the skin's appearance. Beauty devices are designed for various purposes, such as skincare, haircare, hand and foot care, among others. They are commonly used in salons, spas, and for at-home beauty treatments.

Market Dynamics:

Several key factors are driving the demand for beauty devices globally:

Rising Occurrence of Skin-Related Diseases: The increasing prevalence of skin-related conditions worldwide is a significant driver of demand for beauty devices. These devices offer effective solutions for addressing various skin issues. Growing Elderly Population: The global aging population is a crucial factor contributing to market growth. As people age, they often seek solutions to maintain or improve their skin's health and appearance. Portable and Hand-Held Devices: There is a rising trend toward portable and hand-held beauty devices. These convenient and user-friendly options are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Increasing Number of Salons and Spas: The beauty industry, including salons and spas, continues to expand globally. This growth contributes to the demand for beauty devices used in professional treatments.

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides comprehensive insights into the global beauty device market:

It offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, with a focus on the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2023 to 2030, using 2022 as the base year.

The report outlines potential revenue opportunities across different market segments and provides an attractive investment proposition matrix for the industry.

Key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new device launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players are included.

The report profiles key companies in the beauty devices market, offering information on company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Companies covered in this study include L'Oreal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Home Skinovations, Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., Carol Cole Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TRIA Beauty, Inc., and AmorePacific Group.

Insights from this report can guide decision-making for device launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

The report caters to various stakeholders in the beauty device industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Detailed Segmentation:

The global beauty devices market is segmented by device type and application:

Global Beauty Devices Market, By Device Type:

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Others

Global Beauty Devices Market, By Application:

Salon

Spa

At Home

Others







Major players in the beauty devices market are

L'Oreal Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Home Skinovations, Ltd.

PhotoMedex, Inc.

Carol Cole Company

Procter & Gamble Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TRIA Beauty, Inc.

AmorePacific Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $125.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $190.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



