Liberal MP will make the case to HoC for universal access to contraceptives in Canada on World Contraception Day

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mr. George Chahal, Liberal Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, will be making a statement to the House of Commons on the benefits of universal access to contraception in Canada. Last week, the issue was brought forth by members of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), Action Canada and Project EmpowHER when they met with staff members of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Privy Council Office, the Ministries of Health, Finance, Women and Gender Quality (WAGE), as well as Families, Children and Social Development.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to meet with members of parliament last week and to make the economic and social argument for universal access to contraception in Canada. We strongly believe that reproductive rights are human rights, and that the federal government should act now. This measure would ensure safe family planning, gender equality, advancing the autonomy of women, and reducing poverty,” says Dr. Amanda Black, President of the SOGC.

“Free contraception is not only beneficial for women, but for everyone and it is a great first step towards healthier reproductive planning and choices,” says Dr. Diane Francoeur, Chief Executive Officer of the SOGC.

This Summer, a petition was issued to the House of Commons with more than 12,000 signatures, further emphasizing the need for this concept to be implemented across Canada. Many studies have demonstrated that for every $1 invested in universal contraception, up to $9 can be saved in the public sector. Implementing this policy would prove to be revenue-neutral by year two and saving money by year three.

The SOGC is one of Canada’s oldest national specialty organizations and has been a leader of the advancement of women’s health since 1944.

CONTACTS:

Patrick O’Reilly, SOGC Communications Specialist

Tel: 438-370-5095

Email: poreilly@sogc.com

