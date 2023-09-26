Global Pipette Tips Market Report 2023-2030: Forensics Labs and Pharmaceutical Labs Drive Growth in Market as Precision Remains Paramount

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipette Tips - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pipette Tips Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Pipette Tips estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$748.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $333.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Pipette Tips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$397.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

The dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pipette Tips market. It includes historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, offering insights into past market trends and performance. The dataset also provides forecasts for the years 2022 to 2030, allowing for a glimpse into future market dynamics.

The analysis is broken down by geographic region, covering markets in the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This regional perspective helps to understand variations in market performance across different parts of the world.

The dataset segments the market into different categories, including Manual, Electronic, Automated, Forensics Labs, Pharmaceutical Labs, Biotech Labs, Chemical Labs, Food & Beverage Testing Labs, Non-Filtered Pipette Tips, and Filtered Pipette Tips. This segmentation offers a detailed view of the various applications and end-users of pipette tips.

Overall, this dataset serves as a valuable resource for businesses, researchers, and stakeholders interested in the pipette tips market, providing both historical context and future insights into this industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



