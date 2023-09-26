Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market 2023-2030: From Legacy Systems to Scalable SaaS - Subscription Billing's Technological Evolution

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market by Product (Service, Solution), Payment Mode (Fixed Payments, Variable Payments), Industry, Deployment - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market size was estimated at USD 6.89 billion in 2022, USD 7.99 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.10% to reach USD 22.76 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on the Product, the market is studied across Service and Solution. The Service is further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Solution is further studied across Billing Mediation, Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management, Pricing & Quote Management, and Subscription Order Management. The Service is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Payment Mode, the market is studied across Fixed Payments and Variable Payments. The Variable Payments is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Aerospace & Defense is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 34.68% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Subscription/Recurring Billing Management Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices Coupled with Advanced Subscription & Billing Software

Growing Demand for Integrated Subscription and Billing Platform

Increasing Customer Awareness and Subscription Base

Growing Adoption of Subscription and Billing Solutions across Various Industries

Restraints

Complex Customization & ROI Risk for Businesses and Customer Concern Regarding Security

Opportunities

Scalability of SaaS Business Model

Upgradation of Legacy System and Scalability Associated with the SaaS Business Model

Adoption of Emerging Technologies and the Economic Growth of Countries such as India and China

The Need to Systemize Management is Facilitated by the Integration of Back-End Systems

Challenges

Limited Technical Skills and Expertise

Advanced Cost Associated with System Transformation

Competitive Portfolio

2Checkout.com, Inc. by VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

ActivePlatform

Amazon.com, Inc.

Aria Systems, Inc.

BluSynergy

Braintree by PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

Cleverbridge AG

Conga

DXC Technology Company

FastSpring

FreshBooks

LogiSense Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Recurly, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Stripe

Transverse, LLC

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Zuora, Inc.





