Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Report 2023-2031: Key Players BIOLASE, Dentsply Sirona, and Colgate-Palmolive Drive Innovation in Dental Hygiene Devices Market

The global dental hygiene devices market reached a value of USD 6.5 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing prevalence of oral diseases worldwide. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, reaching a value of USD 9.6 billion by 2031.

Introduction:

Dental hygiene devices play a critical role in maintaining oral health by facilitating effective plaque removal, gum care, and overall dental hygiene. These devices are designed for use at home as part of daily oral care routines or by dental professionals during dental procedures. They contribute to the prevention of dental issues such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.

Key Trends in the Dental Hygiene Devices Market:

Several key trends are shaping the dental hygiene devices market:

Technological Advancements: Dental hygiene devices are undergoing significant technological advancements. These innovations include features like oscillating or rotating brush heads, pressure sensors, timers, and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing their functionality and user experience. These technological improvements aim to increase the efficiency of plaque removal, offer personalized oral care guidance, and enable better tracking and monitoring of oral health. Increasing Focus on Oral Health Awareness: There is a growing emphasis on raising awareness about oral health and preventive dental care. This trend has resulted in higher adoption of dental hygiene devices by individuals who are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. Dental professionals also play a crucial role in educating patients about the benefits of incorporating dental hygiene devices into their oral care routines. Rising Demand for Homecare Dental Devices: With a preference for homecare and self-management of oral health, there is an increasing demand for dental hygiene devices designed for home use. Consumers are seeking convenient, user-friendly, and effective devices that can complement their regular brushing and flossing routines. This trend is driven by the desire for proactive oral care and the convenience of maintaining oral health in the comfort of one's own home.

Dental Hygiene Devices Market Segmentations:

The dental hygiene devices market is segmented based on various factors:

Market Breakup by Product:

Dental Handpieces

Dental Burs

Dental Lasers

Dental Scalers

Others

Market Breakup by Age Group:

0-8 Years Old

9-21 Years Old

22-34 Years Old

35-44 Years Old

45-64 Years Old

65-74 Years Old

> 74 Years Old

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Dental Hygiene Devices Market Scenario:

The dental hygiene devices market is a crucial part of the oral care industry, addressing the increasing demand for effective and convenient oral hygiene solutions. These devices are widely used by individuals at home and by dental professionals in clinics, contributing to the maintenance of optimal oral health and the prevention of dental diseases.

Several factors are driving this market, including the rising awareness of oral health among consumers, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and a growing focus on preventive dental care. As people become more conscious of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene, they are seeking reliable and convenient dental hygiene devices to complement their brushing and flossing routines. This has led to a higher demand for products such as electric toothbrushes, water flossers, interdental cleaners, and tongue cleaners.

Technological advancements are playing a significant role in shaping the market. Dental hygiene devices are incorporating innovative features that enhance their effectiveness and convenience. These advancements provide users with real-time feedback, personalized recommendations, and improved tracking of their oral health.

Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Competitor Landscape:

Key players in the dental hygiene devices market include:

BIOLASE Inc

Envista Holding Corporation Ltd

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Nikanishi Inc

Brasseler USA

Unilever Plc

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ultradent Products

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur India

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



