26 September 2023













Company announcement number 73/2023

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2023





With effect from 1 October 2023, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk

Phone +45 45 13 20 68

