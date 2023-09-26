Finning hosts investor day and tour and provides an update on strategic priorities and growth outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is hosting its Investor Day on September 26, 2023 in Antofagasta, Chile starting at 7:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate in our 2023 Investor Day virtually, please register for the webcast. Following presentations by our leadership team, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. If you are participating virtually, please use the Q&A function on the webcast portal. The video webcast and the presentation slides will be archived on our website following the live event.



“We are pleased to welcome investors and analysts to the Antofagasta mining region in Chile. We look forward to introducing our global leadership team and refreshed strategy, as well as demonstrating our strong local leadership and capabilities in this exciting growth region.

We have significantly exceeded our 2021 Investor Day Plan. The strong operational execution by this management team has transformed our return on invested capital and earnings capacity today and for the future. Our refreshed strategy will build upon this success and will focus on the following priorities: drive product support, full-cycle resilience, and sustainable growth,” said Kevin Parkes, president and CEO of Finning International.

Drive product support

Our product support business is our key value driver and remains by far the largest opportunity for resilient, profitable growth. We are working to capture an even greater share of the product support opportunity across the full asset life cycle through further penetration of customer value agreements, expanding our rebuild business, and continuing to strategically grow our equipment population. On a consolidated basis, we are targeting greater than 7% compounded annual growth of our product support revenue from the last twelve months ended Q2 2023 through 2025.

Full-cycle resilience

Having a lower and more flexible cost and invested capital base are critical enablers of greater earnings consistency. We have made excellent progress reducing our cost base and are pleased with our SG&A (1) as a percentage of net revenue (2) reaching 17% over the last twelve months ended Q2 2023. This is an area of continuous improvement, and we are well on our way to reducing our SG&A as a percentage of net revenue below 17% in a steady growth environment. Our immediate top priority is to increase our invested capital turns while concurrently improving customer service levels. This will be achieved through a combination of systematic improvements in working capital velocity as supply chain normalizes, as well as optimizing lower ROIC (1) activities. We are targeting invested capital turns (2) of 2.3 to 2.5 times by the end of 2025. In a steady growth environment, we expect our invested capital (2) improvement plan to unlock more than $450 million of capital.

Sustainable growth

As we reinvest in our business, we will continue to grow product support and place a greater emphasis on capturing attractive opportunities in the used, rental, and power systems segments. Growth in these segments is supported by strong mega trends, and we are optimally positioned in our territories to benefit from these large addressable markets. We are building our capabilities in these areas and see opportunities to deploy capital with attractive returns through 2025 and beyond.

“All these elements of our go-forward strategy are integrated and critical to our long-term success. Product support is our most profitable business and the foundation of our full-cycle resilience. Growing the resilient and strategically important used, rental, and power segments will also increase our equipment population to help us drive even greater product support growth. As we execute on our refreshed strategy, we expect our full-cycle ROIC (2) to increase significantly from historical levels to the 18% to 25% range.

Importantly, our people are our biggest competitive advantage. We will continue to foster a safe, secure and prosperous place to work, and empower our employees to build long-term customer loyalty. We look forward to many of you having the chance to meet and interact with our great people in Chile over the next three days,” concluded Mr. Parkes.

About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Outlook Assumptions



In preparing the above outlook, we have made the following assumptions for 2024 and 2025: the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) of over US$65 per barrel, the average price of copper of over US$3.00 per pound, and GDP (gross domestic product) growth in each of our regions of more than 1%. See also the “Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer” section of this news release for additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our outlook.

