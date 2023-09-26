Terrata Homes Unveils Two New Floor Plans at Southern Pines

HILLIARD, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), is proud to unveil its latest offering in exquisite living with the introduction of two new, highly anticipated floor plans at Southern Pines, the Kennesaw and the Tallulah. Located just north of Jacksonville, FL, within the picturesque landscapes of Hilliard, this remarkable neighborhood brings together the perfect blend of modern living and serene natural surroundings. Every home at Southern Pines is located on a spacious homesite, each over 1-acre of land, providing residents with ample space for both relaxation and recreation.



Specifically designed for the area, the Kennesaw and Tallulah combine today’s most sought-after features and functionality to create a home for families and individuals seeking a truly exceptional living experience. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, each home features a range of premium amenities that redefine comfort and style. Fully loaded kitchens showcase top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, the stunning quartz countertops and matte black fixtures bring in a modern touch, while the rich wood floors add warmth and character to the living spaces. For those who love the outdoors, these homes offer a unique feature that sets them apart – covered outdoor kitchens. Whether it’s a weekend barbecue or a gathering of friends and family, the covered outdoor kitchens provide a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Kennesaw and Tallulah at Southern Pines,” said Dale VanWagenen, Vice President of Operations. “Our goal has always been to create a community that encapsulates the finest in modern living, and these new floor plans represents a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.”

The Kennesaw is a 4-bed, 3.5-bath home and starts from the $570s, and the Tallulah is a 5-bed, 4.5-bath home and starts from the $780s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (888) 870-0543 ext 663.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

