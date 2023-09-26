MediWound Secures Additional U.S. Department of Defense Funding to Advance NexoBrid® Development for the U.S. Army

YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), has awarded MediWound additional funding to develop NexoBrid® as a non-surgical solution for field-care burn treatment for the U.S. Army (the “MTEC Research Project Award”). The $6.5 million project budget will advance the development of a new, temperature stable formulation of NexoBrid, positioning it as the first-line non-surgical solution for treating severe burn injuries in pre-hospital settings.



“We are honored to further our collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. Our shared vision of enhancing treatment outcomes for traumatic burns on the battlefield will ensure NexoBrid's availability for military use,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “This additional funding reinforces NexoBrid's standing as the non-surgical, temperature stable, user-friendly, and highly effective solution for eschar removal, emphasizing its game-changing potential in early severe burn treatment protocols.”

The MTEC Research Project Award was granted by the DoD’s U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and funded by the Defense Health Agency through MTEC, a biomedical technology consortium working to advance innovative medical solutions to keep military personnel healthy and fully operational. In alignment with this mission, it's vital to have field solutions for severe burn treatments that are both easy-to-use and effective. Such solutions should be applicable immediately post-injury and demand minimal preparation and training.

About U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC)

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army’s medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research, including military infectious diseases, combat casualty care, military operational medicine, medical chemical, and biological defense https://mrdc.health.mil/.

Please note, the views expressed in this press release are those of MediWound and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

About Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC)

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a biomedical technology consortium collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound’s pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

