OdoBan, Zep, DampRid and Febreze Dominate the Global Odor Eliminator Market to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Odor Eliminator Market, By Material, By Product By Application Areas and Geography Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts Up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Odor Eliminator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period by 2028. Activated charcoal material segment is expected to maintain global dominance in material segments, whereas Europe is expected to increase its dominance in global odor eliminator market.

Multinational companies such as OdoBan, Nature's, Zep, DampRid, Super Odor Eliminator, Arm and Hammer, Febreze, BRIGHT, Gonzo and Zero Odor are prominent players in odor eliminator market.



Currently, Europe is the global leader in the odor eliminator market and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing industrialization in developing countries such as China and India. Industrial application area segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application area segments because of increased usage of activated charcoal in the industries.

In addition, increasing government regulations towards clean environment and restrictions on the release of polluted air to the atmosphere contribute to the increase of odor eliminator market at global level. Most of the filter based devices use adsorption technique to eliminate odor from air and are the major contributors to the global odor eliminator revenue.



Globally, consumers are increasingly seeking natural and eco-friendly odor eliminators made from plant-based ingredients or using biodegradable materials. This global trend is driven by rising environmental consciousness and a preference for products that are safe for both people and the planet which influences the global market growth.

Moreover, the manufacturers around the world are incorporating advanced technologies into odor eliminator products, such as air purifiers with HEPA filters, activated carbon, and UV-C light for more efficient odor removal. These technological advancements enhance the performance and effectiveness of the products.



The study of the global odor eliminator market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

The study ensures a 360 view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.



The odor eliminator market refers to the industry that produces and sells products designed to remove or neutralize unwanted odors from various spaces. The types of eliminator products include aerosol sprays, solid odor absorbers, odor-neutralizing beads, air purifiers, fabric refreshers and various others.

Increased awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining clean and fresh-smelling environments has been a significant driver for the odor eliminator market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of odors on their living spaces, and they seek effective and convenient solutions to eliminate unwanted smells. On the contrary, the high competition from other odor elimination methods such as air fresheners and deodorizers are limiting the market growth.



Odor Eliminator Market based on Materials

Activated carbon/charcoal

Bioenzymes

Others (such as chemicals, etc.)

Odor Eliminator Market based on Products

Aerosol products

Filter based devices

Bars & cakes

Others

Odor Eliminator Market based on Application Areas

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Odor Eliminator Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

OdoBan

Nature's

Zep

DampRid

Super Odor Eliminator

Arm and Hammer

Febreze

BRIGHT

Gonzo

Zero Odor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gerydq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.