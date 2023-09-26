Global Direct to Consumer Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027: From Genes to Wellness: A Deep Dive into Market Segmentation and Trends in DTC Laboratory Testing

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct to Consumer Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Growth Forecast:

The direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is projected to grow by USD 9,703.47 million during the period of 2022-2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a remarkable CAGR of 31.59% during this period.

Market Drivers:

Convenience and Accessibility of DTC Laboratory Testing: The convenience and accessibility offered by direct-to-consumer (DTC) laboratory testing are major drivers of market growth.

Increased Disposable Income: Rising disposable income among consumers is contributing to increased spending on health and wellness, including DTC laboratory testing.

Rising disposable income among consumers is contributing to increased spending on health and wellness, including DTC laboratory testing. Rising Geriatric Population: With the aging of the population, there is a growing demand for health-related services, including laboratory testing.

Market Segmentation:

The direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is segmented by type into blood, urine, saliva, and others.

It is also segmented by application, with categories including routine clinical testing, diabetes testing, genetic testing, thyroid stimulating hormone testing, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Trends Driving Market Growth:

Increased Internet Penetration: The growth in internet penetration is fueling market growth, making it easier for consumers to access DTC laboratory testing services online.

Advances in Testing Technology: Continuous technological advancements in testing kits are expanding the scope and accuracy of DTC laboratory testing.

Continuous technological advancements in testing kits are expanding the scope and accuracy of DTC laboratory testing. Robust Growth of the Healthcare Industry: The healthcare industry's overall growth and emphasis on preventive healthcare are contributing to the demand for DTC laboratory testing.

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 leading vendors in the DTC laboratory testing market.

These vendors play a crucial role in providing a range of testing services to consumers.

Key Players:

23andMe Holding Co.

Any Lab Test Now Inc.

Color Health Inc

DecodeME Partnership

Direct Laboratory Services LLC

EasyDNA

Everlywell Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Co.

International Biosciences

Konica Minolta Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

LetsGetChecked

MyMedLab Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Sonora Quest Laboratories

Ulta Lab Tests LLC

VERITAS INTERCONTINENTAL

Walk In Lab LLC.

WellnessFX



