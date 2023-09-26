Holistic Analysis of the Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market - Trends, Drivers and Key Vendors

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The distributed solar power generation market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.09% during the forecast period.

The report on the distributed solar power generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, the declining cost of solar PV panels, and rising electricity demand, and the high cost of grid expansion.



The distributed solar power generation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed solar power generation market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in thin-film solar PV modules and increasing government support for solar power technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the distributed solar power generation market covers the following areas:

Distributed solar power generation market sizing

Distributed solar power generation market forecast

Distributed solar power generation market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distributed solar power generation market vendors that include AUXIN SOLAR Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Trinity Heating and Air Inc, and Sunnova Energy International Inc.. Also, the distributed solar power generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing investments in renewable energy.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



