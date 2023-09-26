Respiratory Protection Dominates the Global Above the Neck Protective Equipment Market to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Above the Neck Protective Equipment Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Above Neck Protective Equipment market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by a continuous wave of technological innovation and increasing adoption of stringent safety regulations across industries.

This surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) is a direct response to the growing concern about workplace safety and the rising number of long-latency injuries among workers. Additionally, the expansion of job opportunities in hazardous conditions, such as brownfield sites, and the escalating automation in workplaces, including the use of robots, further emphasize the need for enhanced safety measures.

Safety Takes Center Stage

The importance of health and safety in all industries cannot be overstated, with the well-being of both employees and employers at stake. Employers are responsible for providing properly fitted protective gear at no cost to workers, ensuring that the equipment is comfortable, reliable, and maintained in a clean environment.

Government bodies worldwide have established regulations to safeguard workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) advocate for protective equipment as the last line of defense against occupational injuries, illnesses, and fatalities. In India, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, underscores the importance of regulating health and safety conditions in establishments with ten or more workers and in all mines and docks.

In China, the Work Safety Law of 2002 is the cornerstone of workplace safety, mandating that employers provide appropriate safety equipment and ensure its upkeep. Similarly, the United Kingdom's Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 sets the framework for managing workplace health and safety.

Respiratory Protection Dominates

The respiratory protection segment is expected to dominate the PPE market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hazardous substances such as gases, vapors, dust, mists, and fumes pose respiratory risks at worksites. Employers are required to expertly assess exposure needs and provide appropriate respiratory protection.

This includes single-use disposable masks for protection against dust (Standard EN 149) or against dust and vapors (EN 405). The non-disposable equivalent is Standard EN 140, which allows the attachment of filter cartridges to the mask. Vapor cartridges, filled with activated carbon or certain resins, are used to eliminate volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Outbreaks of epidemics and pandemics like Ebola, SARS, and COVID-19 have further underscored the importance of respiratory protection.

North America Leads the Way

North America is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the Above Neck Protective Equipment market. Rising awareness of workplace injuries and stringent government regulations make it a prime market for PPE. In the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) plays a pivotal role in ensuring workplace safety, with nearly every employee falling under its jurisdiction. Workplace injuries result in significant monetary burdens on the government, making the adoption of PPE a cost-effective preventive measure.

A Competitive Landscape

The market for above-the-neck protective equipment is partially consolidated, with a few major market players dominating the scene. Key players in the market include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mallcom India Limited, and MSA Safety Incorporated.

A Comprehensive Market Report

The Global Above the Neck Protective Equipment Market report offers a deep understanding of the current and future state of the market across various regions.

The report analyzes the market by segmenting it based on geography and product type, including Head Protection, Eye Protection, Respiratory Protection, and Hearing Protection. Furthermore, the report delves into the factors driving and hindering market growth, highlights emerging trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. A meticulously researched competitive landscape section provides profiles of prominent companies, their market shares, and their ongoing projects.

