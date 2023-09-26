Triterras Announces the Addition of Two New Hires to Serve a Growing Pipeline of Funding Opportunities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras” or the “Company”) a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, announces the hiring of two new members to the Distribution team. Marina Golubeva and Ali Rakib will engage with institutional investors who are interested in deploying capital for cross-border trade finance opportunities. Marina and Ali will report to Marina Naganes, Head of Distribution & Sales Strategy.



Ms. Golubeva joins the Distribution team as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to Triterras, Ms. Golubeva worked in trade and structured finance for BTA Bank, Nordea Bank and Credit Europe Bank. Ms. Golubeva holds both a Bachelor’s of Business Administration and a Master's in Business Administration & Management from the Moscow University of Finance and Law. She is based in New York City and will be focused on securing investors across North America and Europe.

Mr. Rakib has been named Vice President of Institutional Capital. He has deep industry experience working with institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Most recently, Mr. Rakib was the Chief Business Development Officer at Abdulla Al Gurg Global Investments. Prior to joining AGGI, Mr. Rakib was Head of Business Development at Next Generation Equity, a boutique investment management consultancy. His previous roles include VP of Business Development for the MENAT region at Guidepoint, AVP at HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, and VP of Investor Relations at Al Masah Capital Ltd. Mr. Rakib holds multiple designations from The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), including Investment Operations and Risk in Financial Services. He is based in Dubai and will be growing Triterras’ network of institutional investors from the Emirates, Europe and beyond.

“Marina and Ali are highly accomplished leaders in our industry with strong track records of performance in market expansion with lender clients. I am delighted to welcome them both as Triterras continues to deepen our bench for origination-to-distribution capabilities and serve a growing pipeline of trade and supply chain finance lending opportunities,” said Srinivas Koneru, Chairman and CEO at Triterras. “Substantial internal resources for transactional structuring and design, coupled with our advanced technology, is what makes us very fortunate to be able to offer funders unprecedented access to de-risked opportunities.”

This announcement comes just a few months after Triterras brought on Marina Narganes as Head of Distribution & Sales Strategy to oversee the next phase in the company’s expansion of its global on-the-ground presence. Localized administration, servicing and collections support a growing interest and activity from lender clients in both emerging and developed markets,

Earlier this year, Triterras announced the enhancement of its supply chain finance and working capital solutions on their market leading, blockchain-enabled Kratos™ platform. Real-time KYC information on clients, transaction transparency, detailed dashboards and reporting are now offered as either a standalone or additive capability to a funder’s work flows. The flexibility in Triterras’ technology to match lenders with borrowers is supported by its reach that spans a wide range of geographies, markets and products.

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™ a fintech platform which directly connects MSMEs with lenders online to source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 20-F (SEC File No. 001-39693) filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

