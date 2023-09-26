Deep-South Closed the Oversubscribed Private Placement Totaling $2,068,729

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSX-V: DSM) announces that the Company closed the second tranche of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) for an amount totaling $1,803,282. The first tranche closed September 6, 2023 for an amount of $265,447. The two tranches together total $2,068,729.

In aggregate, the two tranches of the Private Placement comprise 31,826,596 units (the “Units”) of Deep-South, at a subscription price of $0.065 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing of the placement. Each security issued has a mandatory four (4) month hold period from the date of closing of the placement.

The Company has paid finders fees totalling $123,207 and 1,895,310 broker warrants. The broker warrants have an exercise price of $0.065 for for twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing of the placement. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for further exploration on the projects in Namibia and Zambia and for general working capital.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.



More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com

