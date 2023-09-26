Verano to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

| Source: Verano Holdings Corp. Verano Holdings Corp.

Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

A conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano, MÜV, Savvy, BITS, Encore, and Avexia. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
julianna.paterra@verano.com

Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
VP, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430

###


Tags

Verano Holdings Corp. CSE: VRNO OTCQX: VRNOF multi-state cannabis company Third Quarter 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS MÜV™ Savvy™