Opportunities in the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Due to Upcoming Wave of the Industrial Revolution - Forecast 2023-2030

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market size was estimated at USD 72.67 billion in 2022, USD 77.28 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% to reach USD 120.08 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Connectivity, the market is studied across Wired Communication Protocol and Wireless Communication Protocol. The Wireless Communication Protocol is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Advanced Process Control, Distributed Control System, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Programmable Logic Controller, Safety Automation, and Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition. The Manufacturing Execution System is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Process Automation and Process Instrumentation. The Process Automation is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Advanced Material, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies. The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for a proactive solution to determine the failure

Enforcement of regulatory compliance in process industries

Rising labor wages across manufacturing hubs

Restraints

High initial implementation and maintenance cost

Opportunities

Upcoming wave of the industrial revolution

Growing emphasis on robust IT infrastructure

Challenges

Security concerns raising due to digitization

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $77.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $120.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

