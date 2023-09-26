Vendor Spotlight: Analysis of 25 Leading Companies in the Global Liquorice Market 2023-2027

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquorice Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquorice market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected growth of USD 534.72 million during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04%.

This promising outlook comes as a result of increasing demand for food and beverages featuring herbal ingredients, the rising adoption of herbal medicine, and a surge in the consumption of cigars and smoking tobacco products.

The comprehensive report on the liquorice market provides a holistic analysis that includes market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges. Furthermore, it offers a thorough vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Segments of the Liquorice Market:

Grade Type:

Food grade

Feed grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Application:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Others

Geographical Landscape:

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The liquorice market's remarkable growth is attributed to various factors, including the immunity-boosting properties of herbal extracts and the thriving e-commerce industry. Additionally, ongoing research for the treatment of cancer using liquorice is expected to drive significant demand in the market.

The report encompasses the following key areas:

Liquorice Market Sizing Liquorice Market Forecast Liquorice Market Industry Analysis

In an effort to help businesses enhance their market position, the report provides an extensive vendor analysis, evaluating leading players such as AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Aushadhi Herbal, Avestia Pharma, Beijing Gingko Group, Botanic Healthcare Group, C.E. Roeper GmbH, Extroil Naturals, F and C Licorice Ltd., Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co. Ltd., HB Natural Ingredients, Herbal Creations, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Norevo GmbH, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., Sepidan Osareh Jonoob Co., Shaanxi FUJIE Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shirin Daru Co., and Zagros Licorice co.

Furthermore, the liquorice market analysis report outlines upcoming trends and challenges that are poised to influence market growth, enabling companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on forthcoming opportunities.

The study relied on an objective blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating insights from key industry participants. It presents a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, supplemented by a detailed analysis of key vendors.

The report provides an intricate portrayal of the market through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources, analyzing crucial parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competition dynamics, and promotional activities. It discerns various facets of the market by identifying key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research encompassing both primary and secondary sources.

In conclusion, this market research report offers a complete competitive landscape and employs a comprehensive vendor selection methodology and analysis, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research to provide an accurate forecast of market growth.

The latest trend indicating substantial momentum in the liquorice market is the recognition of the immunity-boosting properties of herbal extracts. This discovery has driven significant interest and growth in the market.

According to the report, a major driving force behind the market's success is the escalating demand for food and beverages infused with herbal ingredients.

