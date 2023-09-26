Sensus Healthcare to Showcase its Full Line of Cutting-Edge Superficial Radiotherapy Devices for the Treatment of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer at ASTRO 2023 in San Diego

BOCA RATON, Fla, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces its participation in the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego from October 1-4. Leveraging this esteemed event, Sensus Healthcare is set to present its full line of state-of-the-art superficial radiotherapy (SRT) devices for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids to hospital administrators and radiation oncologists from around the world.

ASTRO is the premier gathering of radiation oncology professionals, where industry leaders converge to discuss breakthrough technologies and cutting-edge treatment methodologies. As a pioneer in the field of non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical oncology treatment, Sensus Healthcare is excited to showcase its advancements in superficial radiotherapy at this prestigious event, while demonstrating its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™, SRT-100 Vision™ with IG-SRT, using the latest ultrasound technology for accurate visualization of the dermis and Sentinel™, its proprietary IT Solutions product.

Sensus Healthcare's devices utilize the Multi-Dimensional Superficial Radiotherapy platform, which provides an alternative low-energy X-ray treatment for various types of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. Designed to deliver effective and safe radiotherapy, SRT offers patients a non-surgical, painless and cosmetically appealing treatment option. By enabling seamless integration with existing healthcare systems, Sensus Healthcare's solutions ensure enhanced flexibility and convenience for healthcare providers.

With the goal of improving patient quality of life, Sensus Healthcare prides itself on offering innovative, patient-centric solutions. ASTRO 2023 provides an exceptional opportunity for attendees to explore the capabilities of Sensus' advanced technologies and engage with company representatives. Participants will gain valuable insights into Sensus' unparalleled product portfolio, which boast minimal side effects and industry-leading clinical outcomes.

"We are delighted to be part of ASTRO 2023 and are excited to connect with radiation oncologists and healthcare providers from across the globe," said Joe Sardano, CEO of Sensus Healthcare. "Our groundbreaking SRT devices have revolutionized the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids, offering patients highly effective, non-invasive options. We are eager to share our technological advancements and collaborate with industry experts to enhance patient care within radiation oncology."

ASTRO 2023 participants are invited to visit Sensus Healthcare at Booth 2553 in the San Diego Convention Center to witness live product demonstrations and interact with the company's knowledgeable representatives. To schedule an appointment or for more information about Sensus Healthcare's participation, please contact Sensus Healthcare by visiting www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

