Hippos Cannabis Announces Sponsorship of MoCann Q3 Member Meetup

Missouri Cannabis Event to Celebrate State Program Accomplishments; Provide Networking Opportunities for Operators

VIENNA, MO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hippos , Missouri’s premier, modern cannabis company curating fresh experiences at retail locations throughout the state, announced today that the company will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the MoCann Q3 Member Meetup in St. Louis today from 7 p.m to 11 p.m.

As part of the sponsorship, Hippos executives and representatives will be exhibiting the company’s full portfolio of brands including Atta, Sundro, Bad Pony and more. Hippos CEO, Nicholas Rinella, will also be on site offering the attendees a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective of Missouri’s burgeoning adult use cannabis market.

Hippos Dispensaries will also be featuring their new limited edition festival fanny packs still available for sale at its dispensary locations in Chesterfield and Springfield. Packed with over $255 worth of goodies, these festival packs are now available for just $195 while supplies last, ensuring an unforgettable and high-spirited celebration.

"Participating in MoCann is an incredible opportunity for Hippos to unite with our vibrant local community,” Rinella said. “We’re thrilled to share our passion for cannabis, showcase our premium products and foster meaningful connections with fellow enthusiasts in the state.”

To learn more about Hippos and Missouri's first-ever 4/20 since the passage of recreational laws, visit https://hipposcannabis.com/. Contact hippos@cmwmedia.com for more information. MoCannTrade quarterly meetups are member's only events.

About Hippos, LLC

Hippos, LLC is committed to promoting the powerful benefits of cannabis and related products while also prioritizing sustainability to support current and future generations. Hippos, LLC operates dispensaries in Chesterfield, Columbia and Springfield under the the the name "Hippos Marijuana Dispensary;” a cultivation and manufacturing facility under the name "OG Yields;" and has developed brands such as "Sundro,” "Atta" and "Bad Pony" that are available throughout Missouri for purchase. Hippos is home to the award-winning Brett Hull #16 cannabis strain, and continues to be on the forefront of innovations in concentrate formulations and related technologies. Founded in 2019, Hippos is a recognized champion of patient and adult use access and education initiatives in the state. Stay up-to-date with Hippos at hipposcannabis.com as well as on Instagram.

Public Relations Contact

Cassandra Dowell, CMW Media

hippos@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com