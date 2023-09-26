Infinera and Sumitomo Electric First to Demonstrate High-speed Business Services over 10G-EPON Infrastructure with ICE-X Coherent Pluggable Optics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced today the successful completion of the first demonstration delivering high-speed business services over Sumitomo Electric’s passive optical network (PON) infrastructure with Infinera’s ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggable optics. The demonstration validated how Sumitomo Electric can leverage next-generation coherent pluggables to provide improvements to network efficiencies and expand capacity, while also enabling new high-speed business services and supporting next-generation applications such as 5G and edge computing.



The demonstration leveraged Infinera’s suite of intelligent coherent pluggable optics compliant with specifications set forth by the Open XR Forum, a multi-source agreement working group for XR optics, the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceiver technology. Sumitomo Electric, a member of the Open XR Forum, conducted the test in its Osaka Works facility using its FSU 7100 10G-EPON OLT product with Infinera’s ICE-X 100G and 400G coherent pluggable transceivers hosted in Sumitomo Electric’s FTU 9100 metro/access aggregation switch.

“As a provider of access network solutions, Sumitomo Electric is committed to providing advanced communication products with the latest technologies. With this test, we have validated that our new aggregation switch FTU 9100 using ICE-X pluggables enables our 10G-EPON OLT customers to provide high-speed business services over their existing infrastructure. We look forward to applying these developments in our network using advanced optics technologies like Infinera’s ICE-X pluggables,” said Kazutaka Kawamoto, General Manager, Information Network R & D Center, Sumitomo Electric.

“Infinera is delighted to collaborate with our partner Sumitomo Electric to demonstrate how the combination of our solutions can provide increased value to end customers. ICE-X’s unique capabilities coupled with its integrated system-level functionality facilitates seamless integration into a variety of hosts while expanding networking capacity and enabling new revenue-generating services,” said Tom Burns, General Manager of the Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions Group at Infinera.

Infinera and Sumitomo Electric will showcase this demonstration live at upcoming industry conferences including ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland October 2-4 and SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ‘23 in Denver, Colorado October 16-19.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo Electric) produces a wide range of products from optical fibers, cables and components to electronic devices and automotive parts. Through effective research and diversification, Sumitomo Electric has become one of the world's leading companies in information and communication technology. The Company operates in more than 40 countries, employing 280,000 people. Sumitomo Electric reported group net sales of approximately $30.0 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectric.com/.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the potential technical, financial and operational benefits of Infinera’s ICE-X technology and the ability of Infinera’s ICE-X pluggables to seamlessly integrate with third-party host routers for deployment over existing PON infrastructure. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended July 1, 2023 as filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.