Bartlett and POSCO INTERNATIONAL Exploring Joint Venture in Soybean Crush and Grain Origination Export

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bartlett, a Savage Company, and POSCO INTERNATIONAL are pleased to announce the exploration of a joint venture in soybean crush and grain origination and export. A joint venture between the two companies would leverage Bartlett’s North American agriculture supply chain and operational capabilities together with POSCO’s global ag network and market expertise to drive growth and new business opportunities. A joint venture would also be synergistic with the companies’ shared emphasis on sustainability and supporting growing international markets for grain and renewable transportation fuels.

“With 116 years of experience sourcing, transporting and processing grain for Customers across North America, and our soybean crushing facility in Southeast Kansas coming online in 2024, we’re excited to explore this opportunity with POSCO INTERNATIONAL to expand our business into global markets,” said Bartlett President Bob Knief. “Bartlett is part of Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, and our purpose is to move and manage what matters so our Customers and Partners can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet.”

“At POSCO INTERNATIONAL, our vision is to be the global business leader for sustainable growth, and partnering with Bartlett would strengthen our North American supply chain connections and market position,” said POSCO INTERNATIONAL Vice Chairman and CEO Jeong Tak. “The future of humanity depends on people having access to sustainable sources of food and energy, and the work we do everyday plays an important role in making sure this can happen for millions of people around the world.”

About Bartlett

Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing, and merchandising of grain, and the company is a leading U.S. exporter of grain to Mexico. Bartlett supplies all classes of wheat, food-grade corn, and soybeans to millers and processors and produces a full line of commercial patent flours. For more information, visit www.bartlettco.com.

About POSCO INTERNATIONAL

POSCO INTERNATIONAL is a globally integrated corporation building the business of the future. Based on its over 80 global networks and marketing expertise, POSCO INTERNATIONAL has been expanding business in various fields such as energy, steel, agro, component materials, etc. A leading trade corporation in Asia, the company is paving the way for a sustainable future for humanity as a world-class green materials provider. Visit www.poscointl.com.

Attachments