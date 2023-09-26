ASCD Publishes Streamlining the Curriculum: Using the Storyboard Approach to Frame Compelling Learning Journeys, by Heidi Hayes Jacobs and Allison Zmuda

Arlington, VA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of Streamlining the Curriculum: Using the Storyboard Approach to Frame Compelling Learning Journeys. The must-read resource offers a fresh take on curriculum design through storyboarding, enabling teachers to have more agency when streamlining curriculum so they can better meet the needs of students.

Written by expert educators Heidi Hayes Jacobs and Allison Zmuda, this innovative book offers teachers a wealth of practical examples and guidance on how to apply a narrative lens to the curriculum. When teachers employ vivid imagery and student-friendly language in the storyboard format, students can fully engage as the heroes of their own learning journey, empowering them to explore new ideas, solve problems, and make clear, deliberate connections between units.

Streamlining Curriculum to Create an Engaging and Meaningful Journey for Learners

This innovative book teaches K–12 educators—including teacher leaders, instructional coaches, curriculum coordinators, and instructional leaders such as principals—how to

Decide what to cut out, cut back, consolidate, and create in lessons and units.

Find the throughlines in required content and approach lesson design and teaching as storytelling, no matter the subject area or grade level.

Apply genre lenses to make courses, units, and lessons more compelling.

Communicate clear learning targets to students and their families.

Create space for exploring essential questions, investigating intriguing ideas, and conducting projects that feel relevant and important.

Determine purposeful and authentic evidence of learning.

Praise for Streamlining the Curriculum

Curriculum, instruction, and assessment—three interrelated variables that influence learning—have been discussed for decades. Educators have significant influence over decisions related to instruction and assessment, but the curriculum has generally been seen as a given: dictated by others and inflexible. Until now. In this book, Jacobs and Zmuda light a path educators can take to streamline the curriculum while still ensuring that students have access to rigorous expectations for their learning. They challenge the rigidity of pacing guides and offer a powerful new way to align the “whats” of schooling.

—Doug Fisher, Professor and Chair of Educational Leadership at San Diego State University

In Streamlining the Curriculum, Jacobs and Zmuda tackle a perennial challenge teachers face when trying to create student-centered, 21st century–focused learning: navigating curriculum templates with endless requirements. They propose a brilliant mindset shift that puts the learner at the center, using storyboarding to tell the story of a unit, with the learner as protagonist in the story. For anyone who believes in student agency, this book is for you!

—Diane Ullman PhD, International Accreditation Leader, New England Association of Schools and Colleges



About the Authors

Heidi Hayes Jacobs works with schools, organizations, and agencies to create responsive learning environments, upgrade curriculum, and support teaching strategies to meet the needs of contemporary learners. Her models of curriculum mapping and her design and approach to modernizing school ecosystems and learning spaces have been featured in numerous books, articles, podcasts, and software solutions throughout the world. Through her collaboration with the brilliant Allison Zmuda, Heidi has become fascinated by the possibilities storyboarding offers to streamline curriculum and increase student-facing engagement.

Allison Zmuda is a longstanding education consultant focused on curriculum development with an emphasis on personalized learning. Just as she advocates for personalized learning to be used by her clients, she practices it when engaging with her clients. Allison is the co-author of 12 books, curator of Learning Personalized, co-director of the Institute for Habits of Mind, and the co-creator of curriculum storyboards with the inspirational Heidi Hayes Jacobs.

About ASCD

ASCD is a passionate community of life-changing educators. Our community is empowered to be equity and instructional warriors who transform vision into practice. For 75 years, we have worked side by side with educators from every level in all 50 states and more than 200 countries to help them find their people and amplify their voices to reach many. Our professional learning services let educators chart their own learning journey, as educators, and as leaders, so they and their students can flourish. Learn more at www.ascd.org and visit ASCD's virtual learning community to view a full slate of educator professional learning opportunities and conferences.

