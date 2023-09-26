Cobo and Antalpha Join Forces on Groundbreaking B2B2C MPC Wallet-as-a-Service, Revolutionizing Digital Asset Security and Transparency for Investors





SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobo, a leading digital asset custody technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Antalpha, a digital asset technology service platform for institutional investors. Through this collaboration, Antalpha will integrate Cobo’s pioneering B2B2C MPC Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution into its brokerage platform, Antalpha Prime.

This integration is set to bring an unprecedented level of security and transparency to the Antalpha Prime platform, empowering its end investors with control over their digital assets at all times. Cobo’s innovative B2B2C MPC WaaS solution enables Antalpha to directly involve its end users in the transaction signing process, redefining the meaning of secure transactions in financial services for digital assets.

In this cutting-edge solution, an additional key-share will be provided to end users and securely stored on their mobile devices for a seamless experience. By implementing a threshold signature scheme (TSS), Antalpha, Cobo, and the end user will collaborate to jointly sign transactions. Without the end user’s key-share, no transactions can be signed, ensuring the utmost safety for their assets.

“The integration of Cobo’s MPC WaaS B2B2C solution underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering every Antalpha Prime user, and elevating the security of their digital assets. By partnering with Cobo, the industry-leading custody technology provider, we are setting a new standard for excellence in financial services for digital assets,” said Serena Yu, Vice President of Antalpha.

Dr. Jiang Changhao, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo, commented, "Our innovative B2B2C MPC WaaS solution is designed to provide an unparalleled level of asset security by putting end users firmly in control over their own assets. Teaming up with Antalpha, a leading digital asset financial services platform, we’re dedicated to shaping the future of financial services and driving industry benchmarks for secure transactions in the digital economy."

Cobo MPC WaaS leverages cutting-edge MPC technology to implement a threshold signature scheme. Private key-shares are generated in secure environments, encrypted, and distributed among multiple parties. These parties then collectively sign transactions without ever exposing their individual key-shares or materializing the full private key. Through advanced key-sharding and encryption technologies, Cobo MPC WaaS eliminates the single point of failure of the private key.

About Cobo

Cobo is a globally trusted leader in digital asset custody solutions. As the world’s first omni-custody platform, Cobo offers the complete spectrum of solutions from custodial wallets to non-custodial wallets including MPC custody and smart contract-based custody, as well as wallet-as-a-service, a DeFi management platform (Argus), and an off-exchange settlement network (SuperLoop). Trusted by over 500 institutions with billions in assets under custody, Cobo inspires confidence in digital asset ownership by enabling safe and efficient management of digital assets and interactions with Web 3.0. Cobo is SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2-compliance-certified and licensed in 5 jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit www.cobo.com

About Antalpha Prime

Antalpha Prime platform is Antalpha's core product, providing digital asset technology services to institutional clients. It uses decentralized technology to ensure capital security, while facilitating seamless access to high-quality global assets, provide transparent and robust investment options.

Antalpha was founded in 2021 and is a strategic partner of Bitmain. Headquartered in Singapore, it has over 300 employees worldwide. Antalpha is committed to promoting innovation in blockchain technology and applications and has become one of the leading companies in the global blockchain financial services ecosystem. It has gained the deep trust of institutions, startup teams, and qualified investors.

Kelvin Yeo

Cobo PR Executive

kelvin.yeo@cobo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e837e1a-d0f0-4dc9-a0a6-7bbc597eff00