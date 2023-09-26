South Florida Pistol Club Adopts Ventus’ TR2 Tactical Respirator to Enhance Range Safety

Toronto, Ontario & Sunrise, Florida, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventus Respiratory Technologies , a company that has introduced a new standard of respiratory protection for law enforcement, the armed forces, and first responders, is pleased to announce that the South Florida Pistol Club (“SFPC”) has adopted Ventus’ flagship product, the TR2 Tactical Respirator, as its respiratory protection of choice.



The TR2 is the only CE-certified tactical respirator of its kind on the market. It is lightweight, compact, and designed to protect the wearer from toxic exposure to contaminated particulate matter.

“We initially began looking into respiratory protection for our team because of the dust that is kicked up on the range. We started to recognize that over time, that dust becomes contaminated with lead from the smoke, primers, and guns,” said James Bembanaste, SFPC President. “Safety takes precedence here. We take great pride in our industry-leading safety protocols, ensure the presence of certified range safety officers, and also support firearm safety education.”

Founded in 1994, the South Florida Pistol Club (SFPC) is over 200 members strong, and serves as a hub for firearm and shooting sports enthusiasts in the South Florida region. It places a strong focus on community, while promoting responsible firearm ownership, and safe shooting practices.

Ventus recently conducted a study with participants wearing its TR2 Tactical Respirator during shooting exercises to measure the level of airborne hazards present. A complete analysis showed evidence of an average of 32 different metals and compounds, many of which far exceeded safe levels. The full study is slated for release in October.

“We created the TR2 to be high performance, but low-profile. It is designed so that it does not interfere with the wearer’s sightline, accuracy, or with any other protective equipment,” said Arjun Grewal, CEO of Ventus, who previously spent 20 years with the Canadian Armed Forces. “The TR2 is capable of filtering ≥99% of solid airborne particulates down to 0.06μm, as well as 97% of oil-based particles down to 0.3μm.”

SFPC has equipped its board, as well as its range officers, with TR2 Tactical Respirators.

“It just makes sense. We spend thousands of dollars on guns, and part of that should be spent on protecting ourselves. You can replace a lot of things, but you can’t replace lungs,” added Jamie Butera, SFPC Vice President.

Ventus is backed by ONE9 and Kensington Capital. ONE9 is Canada’s first and only venture capital fund and accelerator focused purely on national security and critical infrastructure technologies.

-##-

About Ventus Respiratory Technologies

Ventus Respiratory Technologies has introduced a new standard of respiratory protection for military, police, and first responders worldwide. Its flagship product, the TR2, is positioned to become the global standard as the only fully CE-certified particulate respirator on the market. It protects the wearer from toxic exposure with class-leading filtration in a compact, lightweight, breathable, and interoperable form factor. Its technology-forward design provides a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications. Ventus is veteran-founded and has direct access to an elite special forces end-user military network, and a growing number of distribution partners worldwide. Learn more: https://ventusrespiratory.com/

Media Contact:

Exvera Communications Inc.

Brittany Whitmore

Email: Brittany@Exvera.com